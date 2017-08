Oct 24 (Reuters) - Deutsche Cannabis AG :

* Capital increase against contributions in kind completed

* Acquired, by way of capital increase against contribution in kind, 69% of shares in Canny Pets GmbH, at issue price of 1.10 euros ($1.20)per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)