BRIEF-India cenbank says ATM/debit card data breach issue being investigated by forensic auditor

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India -

* RBI: ATM/debit card data breach

* RBI -the number of cards misused, as per currently available information, is few

* RBI: issue is currently being investigated by an approved forensic auditor, under PCI-DSS framework

* RBI - convened meeting with senior officials from select banks, NPCI, card network operators to review steps taken to contain adverse fall out of card details alleged to have been compromised

* RBI - banks have once again been advised to review the extant cyber security arrangements Source text - (bit.ly/2dCSANQ) (Bengaluru newsroom)