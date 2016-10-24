FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-India cenbank says ATM/debit card data breach issue being investigated by forensic auditor
October 24, 2016 / 1:36 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank says ATM/debit card data breach issue being investigated by forensic auditor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India -

* RBI: ATM/debit card data breach

* RBI -the number of cards misused, as per currently available information, is few

* RBI: issue is currently being investigated by an approved forensic auditor, under PCI-DSS framework

* RBI - convened meeting with senior officials from select banks, NPCI, card network operators to review steps taken to contain adverse fall out of card details alleged to have been compromised

* RBI - banks have once again been advised to review the extant cyber security arrangements Source text - (bit.ly/2dCSANQ) (Bengaluru newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
