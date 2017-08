Oct 24 (Reuters) - Fit Biotech Oy :

* Tekes issues a decision on the company's rectification request related to Tekes's claim to capital loan related to the FIT Biotech HIV vaccine project in 2009-2010

* Tekes reclaims excess paid capital loan amounting to 98.627,20 euros with interest as of March 18, 2011

* Based on processed and partially accepted rectification request tekes has accepted costs totaling to 4.536.246,90 euros Source text for Eikon:

