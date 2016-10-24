FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-T-Mobile US CEO says AT&T-Time Warner deal " a bold move and certainly a long road to go before it is completed " - Conf call
#Market News
October 24, 2016 / 4:31 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-T-Mobile US CEO says AT&T-Time Warner deal " a bold move and certainly a long road to go before it is completed " - Conf call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US- "It's a bold move and certainly a long road to go before it is completed " CEO on AT&T - Time Warner deal -conf call

* T-Mobile- AT&T may end up being provider of time warner content to T-Mobile as opposed to the possibility of AT&T exclusively using that content

* T-Mobile CFO calls Galaxy Note 7 recall "very unfortunate", says co was leading country in sales of the phone

* T-Mobile - still don't have adequate inventory of iPhone 7 units. Will see "little bit" of iPhone 7 impact in Q4 - conf call Further company coverage:

