BRIEF-T-Mobile US CEO says AT&T-Time Warner deal " a bold move and certainly a long road to go before it is completed " - Conf call

Oct 24 (Reuters) - T-Mobile US Inc :

* T-Mobile US- "It's a bold move and certainly a long road to go before it is completed " CEO on AT&T - Time Warner deal -conf call

* T-Mobile- AT&T may end up being provider of time warner content to T-Mobile as opposed to the possibility of AT&T exclusively using that content

* T-Mobile CFO calls Galaxy Note 7 recall "very unfortunate", says co was leading country in sales of the phone

* T-Mobile - still don't have adequate inventory of iPhone 7 units. Will see "little bit" of iPhone 7 impact in Q4 - conf call