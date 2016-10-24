FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 24, 2016 / 2:55 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-New Flyer announces suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit been lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - New Flyer Industries Inc :

* New Flyer announces that suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted

* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016

* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately

* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units

* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
