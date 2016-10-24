US STOCKS-Wall St touches two-week high on deals, strong earnings
* Third-qtr earnings expected to grow after four qrtrs of losses
Oct 24 New Flyer Industries Inc :
* New Flyer announces that suspension of MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted
* New Flyer announces that the suspension of the MCI commuter coach contract with New Jersey Transit has been lifted
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Motor Coach Industries expects company to deliver approximately 3,500 equivalent units in fiscal 2016
* New Flyer Industries Inc- NJ Transit has advised that milestone payments that were suspended in July will recommence immediately
* New Flyer-NJT advised MCI to proceed with manufacturing 90 more commuter coaches included in purchase order for first production tranche of 184 units
* New Flyer Industries Inc- Advance layoff notifications that MCI had provided will be cancelled and management anticipates that no layoffs will occur Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Third-qtr earnings expected to grow after four qrtrs of losses
* North American rollout of Identity Check Mobile, a new payment technology application that uses biometrics
NEW YORK, Oct 24 U.S. oil and gas industry workers have contributed only slightly more money to the campaign of Democrat Hillary Clinton than to Republican Donald Trump since the two clinched their parties' nominations for the White House, according to Reuters' review of federal disclosures.