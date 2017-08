Oct 24 (Reuters) - Helgeland Sparebank

* Says is planning to carry out a private placement with gross proceeds of up to 130 million Norwegian crowns ($15.76 million)

* Subscription price in private placement will be determined on basis of a "book-building" process Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2508 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)