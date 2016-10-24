BRIEF-Sandmartin International Holdings proposes to raise approximately hk$157.4 million

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sandmartin International Holdings Ltd

* Proposes to raise approximately hk$157.4 million (before expenses)

* Deal for offer price of hk$0.12 per open offer share

* Deal for gross proceeds from subscription will amount to approximately hk$104.9 million.

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 25 october 2016.

* Estimated net proceeds of open offer will be approximately hk$147.1

* Owing to going concern issue, board aims to reduce indebtedness and finance cost of group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: