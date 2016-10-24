FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Polish Orange unit beats expectations with Q3 net profit
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
October 24, 2016 / 4:02 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Polish Orange unit beats expectations with Q3 net profit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Orange Polska SA

* Polish Orange unit, Orange Polska, said on Monday its net profit in the first nine months of the year reached 152 million zlotys ($38.33 million) versus 143 million zlotys profit seen in a Reuters poll.

* The consolidated third quarter net profit reached 37 million zlotys versus the expected 28 million zlotys.

* The company's chief financial officer, Maciej Nowohonski, said the third quarter results put the company on track to reach our full-year financial objectives.

* "As completion of infrastructure projects will no longer weigh on us, we expect better revenue evolution in the fourth quarter, which should translate also into more favourable EBITDA trend," he said.

* "We reiterate our full-year leverage and EBITDA guidance," Nowohonski said.

* "In the third quarter key top-line trends remained unchanged: growth in mobile was offset by falling revenues from fixed business and other activity," he said. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9652 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
