10 months ago
BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings notes unusual increase in price and trading volume of shares
October 24, 2016 / 3:11 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Enerchina Holdings notes unusual increase in price and trading volume of shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Enerchina Holdings Ltd

* Is aware of unusual increase in price and trading volume of shares

* Application has been made by company to stock exchange for resumption of trading in shares of company with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 25 october

* Notes there was a press article stating Win Wind Securities was in process of establishing a sino-foreign joint-venture securities firm

* Win Wind Being, a non-wholly owned subsidiary of company submitted an application to china securities regulatory commission

* Save as disclosed , it is not aware of any reasons for these price and trading volume movements

* Application in relation to a possible formation of joint-venture securities with two third parties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
