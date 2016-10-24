BRIEF-EQAO confirms cause of technical issues during online OSSLT trial

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Education Quality and Accountability Office :

* Cause of issues resulting in cancellation of Oct 20 trial of Online Literacy Test was intentional,sustained DDoS attack

* Extremely large volume of traffic from a vast set of IP addresses around globe was targeted at network hosting assessment application

* Independent third-party forensic firm is involved in investigation into Oct 20 incident on behalf of EQAO

* Impact of DDoS, initiated by unknown entity or entities, was to block legitimate users' access to EQAO test application

* Will deliver the March 2017 OSSLT, which students will be able to take either online or on paper

* No personal or private student information was compromised during administration of assessment

* At height of DDoS attack, 99% of traffic in system wasnt coming from schools or school boards, effectively blocking legitimate user access to system Source text for Eikon: