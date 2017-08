Oct 24 (Reuters) - Bigben Interactive Sa :

* Q2 revenue 46.9 million euros ($51.06 million) versus 53.9 million euros year ago

* Anticipates a Q3 activity on same level as year ago

* Expects going back to growth in Q4

* Expects H1 current operating income on same level as year ago

* Confirms FY 2016/17 and 2017/18 objectives Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9186 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)