10 months ago
BRIEF-Mazda Motor operating profit expected to drop 34 percent for year ending March 2017- Nikkei
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
October 24, 2016 / 5:40 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mazda Motor operating profit expected to drop 34 percent for year ending March 2017- Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei:

* Mazda Motor Corp's operating profit is expected to drop 34 percent on the year to about 150 billion yen in the year ending March 2017- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd operating profit is seen falling 35 percent to around 370 billion yen in the year ending March 2017- Nikkei

* Mazda Motor Corp will likely report declines in sales and operating profit for the April-September half- Nikkei

* Fuji Heavy Industries is expected to roughly meet its expectations of sales and operating profit for the first half - Nikkei Source text: (t.co/nqAnnj4nAK) Further company coverage:

