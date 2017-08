Oct 24 (Reuters) - Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Vanda Pharmaceuticals settles Fanapt patent litigation with Taro

* Vanda - Vanda granted taro a non-exclusive license to manufacture and commercialize Taro's version of Fanapt() in U. S. effective November 2, 2027

* Taro may enter market before Nov.2 2027 under certain limited circumstances Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: