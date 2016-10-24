FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Biodel says adjournment of annual meeting until Oct. 27
October 24, 2016 / 8:15 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Biodel says adjournment of annual meeting until Oct. 27

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Biodel Inc -

* Biodel announces adjournment of annual meeting until Thursday, October 27, urges stockholders to vote

* 2016 annual meeting of stockholders was convened and adjourned, without any business being conducted, due to lack of requisite quorum

* Annual meeting has been adjourned to Thursday, October 27, 2016

* If proposed transaction with Albireo does not close, Biodel board of directors may decide to sell or otherwise liquidate various assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

