* Triumph Group Inc says it would be closing Triumph Structures - Long Island LLC - SEC filing
Oct 24 Lincoln Electric Holdings Inc -
* Lincoln Electric on Oct 19,authorized proposal to freeze,vest all benefit accruals under supplemental executive retirement plan prior to end of 2016
* Amendment implementing changes expected to be adopted by mid-December 2016, be effective as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2dQk1at] Further company coverage:
* United Rentals announces partial redemption of 7.625% senior notes due 2022
* Oil prices down on restart of British oilfield, Iraq OPEC exemption