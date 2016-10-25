FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Abano healthcare group updates on FY17 first half guidance
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2016 / 12:30 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Abano healthcare group updates on FY17 first half guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Abano Healthcare Group Ltd

* Says for six months to 30 november 2016, revenue is expected to be $113 to $118 million

* Expecting an increase of at least 35% in underlying npat from continuing businesses for first half of 2017

* For six months to 30 november 2016, earnings and profit will be up on prior comparative period

* Hy EBITDA is forecast to be $14.4 to $15.6 million with underlying ebitdaii of $14.8 to $16.0 million

* Hy net profit after tax is expected to be between $4.5 to $5.1 million, with underlying npat between $5.0 to $5.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.