10 months ago
BRIEF-Sogefi Q3 net result turns to profit of EUR 7.4 mln
#Auto/Truck/Motorcycle Parts
October 24, 2016 / 4:25 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Sogefi Q3 net result turns to profit of EUR 7.4 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Sogefi SpA :

* 9-month revenue 1.18 billion euros ($1.28 billion) versus 1.13 billion euros a year ago

* 9-month net profit 15.8 million euros versus 7.4 million euros a year ago

* Q3 net profit 7.4 million euros versus loss 2.3 million euros a year ago

* For the whole of 2016, Sogefi expects revenue growth similar to that of the first nine months of the year

* For the whole of 2016, gross margin and EBITDA are expected to improve versus 2015 in line with what was seen in the first nine months of the year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9187 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
