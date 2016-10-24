FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Advantest Corp's sales apparently fell to around 78 bln Yen for six months ended in Sept - nikkei
October 24, 2016 / 5:30 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Advantest Corp's sales apparently fell to around 78 bln Yen for six months ended in Sept - nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Nikkei :

* Advantest Corp 's group operating profit apparently climbed 10% for the six months ended in September- nikkei

* Advantest Corp looks to have logged around 7.5 billion yen ($72.1 million) in profit for the six months ended in September - nikkei

* Advantest Corp's sales apparently fell 10% or so to around 78 billion yen for the six months ended in September - nikkei

* Advantest Corp's operating profit for the year ending March 2017 is forecast to drop 13% to around 11 billion yen- nikkei Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

