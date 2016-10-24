Oct 24 Nikkei:

* Morningstar Japan's group pretax profit apparently climbed 8% on the year to 820 million yen ($7.89 million) for the April-September half - Nikkei

* Morningstar Japan's sales for the April-September half likely totaled just over 2.3 billion yen, in line with a year earlier - Nikkei Source text: (s.nikkei.com/2eh3FqX) Further company coverage: