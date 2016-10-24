BRIEF-Bank of Tokyo,Sumitomo Mitsui, Mizuho bank and DBJ to form a 200 bln yen ($1.91 billion) fund -Nikkei

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., Mizuho bank, Development Bank of Japan to form a 200 billion yen ($1.91 billion) fund -Nikkei

* Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking, Mizuho Bank, DBJ will furnish about 50 billion yen to set up the fund this month - Nikkei

* Contributions for the fund will also be solicited from domestic institutional investors such as regional banks, insurers and pension funds - Nikkei

* The fund will be managed by Japan Industrial Solutions, a joint venture formed in 2010 by the three megabanks and the DBJ, among others - Nikkei