Oct 25 (Reuters) - Wynyard Group Ltd :

* Says it has placed company into voluntary administration

* Board considered all available options including potentially raising additional capital and drawing on NZ$10 million loan

* Kordamentha partners, Neale Jackson and Grant Graham, have been appointed as administrators of company

* Board concluded that neither raising further equity nor incurring debt was in best interests of company