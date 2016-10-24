FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-APN News & Media acquires Adshel and Equity Raising
October 24, 2016 / 9:05 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-APN News & Media acquires Adshel and Equity Raising

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - APN News & Media Ltd -

* Acquisition of Adshel and Equity Raising

* APN moves to full ownership of Adshel for $268.4 million, through acquisition of remaining 50% interest in the Adshel joint venture

* Acquisition funded through a debt bridge facility, accelerated placement and apn's existing debt facilities

* Announces acquisition of the remaining 50% of Adshel and undertakes Equity Raising

* Announces acquisition of digital media business, conversant media, for cash consideration of $11.6 million, & performance based earn-outs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

