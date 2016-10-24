BRIEF-Goodyear approves plan for close of tire manufacturing facility in Philippsburg

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co

* Says on Oct. 20, 2016, co approved plan proposing close of Goodyear Dunlop Tires Germany GMBH's tire manufacturing facility in Philippsburg

* Proposed plan would result in about 890 job reductions at Philippsburg plant

* Company expects to be substantially complete with this rationalization plan by end of 2017

* Estimates total pre-tax charges associated with manufacturing facility closing to be between $240 million and $280 million

* Expects to record $116 million of pre-tax charges in Q3 of 2016 and about $20 million of pre-tax charges in Q4

* Majority of remaining charges will be recorded in 2017

* Says once completed, the action is expected to improve Europe, Middle East, Africa's segment operating income by about $20 million in 2018

* Says action expected to improve Europe, Middle East, Africa's segment operating income by about $30 million on annualized basis after 2018