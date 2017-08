Oct 24 (Reuters) - Party City Holdco Inc

* Party City Holdco Inc-On Oct 20, units modified borrowers' term loan credit agreement by entering into first amendment to term loan credit agreement

* Party City Holdco - Amendment replaces loans outstanding under credit agreement with new class of term loans in aggregate principal amount of $1,226.6 million Source text: [bit.ly/2e4WMHu] Further company coverage: