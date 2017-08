Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mallinckrodt Plc

* Mallinckrodt Plc - On October 24, 2016, court affirmed earlier decision and stayed litigation pending outcome of FDA's approval withdrawal proceedings

* Mallinckrodt - Co plans to set forth its position in approval withdrawal proceedings, is exploring additional options regarding matter- SEC filing Source text: [bit.ly/2f1ISKT] Further company coverage: