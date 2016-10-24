BRIEF-United Rentals Announces Partial Redemption of 7.625 pct Senior Notes due 2022
Oct 24 Triumph Group Inc
* Triumph Group Inc says it would be closing Triumph Structures - Long Island LLC - SEC filing
* Triumph Group Inc -It would be transitioning work being done at its facility in Westbury, New York to other Triumph precision components facilities Source text: [bit.ly/2f9Xrv8] Further company coverage:
* Oil prices down on restart of British oilfield, Iraq OPEC exemption
* eFuture announces unaudited third quarter 2016 financial results