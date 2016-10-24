FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
October 24, 2016 / 9:51 PM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Mirvac Group reaffirms FY17 guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mirvac Group :

* For 2017 financial year (FY17) , re-affirming operating earnings guidance of 14.0 to 14.4 cents per stapled security (CPSS)

* Group remains on track to achieve a significant uplift in earnings within our residential business in FY17

* Targets over 15 per cent growth in FY17 for number of residential lot settlements

* For FY17 group also reaffirmed DPS guidance of between 10.2 and 10.4 cpss, represents growth of between 3 to 5 per cent on FY16

* On track to achieve our target of delivering operating earnings growth of between 8 and 11 per cent in FY17

* As at 30 sept group had 89 per cent of expected residential ebit secured for fy17 and 59 per cent secured for fy18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
