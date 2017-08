Oct 25 (Reuters) - Mapletree Industrial Trust :

* Distributable income for 2qfy16/17 grew 3.4% year-on-year to s$50.6 million

* Q2 gross revenue s$84.2 million versus s$82.7 million

* Business environment is expected to remain challenging

* Q2 net property income s$63.6 million versus s$61 million

* Large impending supply of industrial space in singapore likely to exert pressure on occupancy and rental rates