BRIEF-WorleyParsons says underlying earnings expected to be more biased to second half

Oct 25 (Reuters) - WorleyParsons Ltd
* Customers continue to face difficult market conditions
* Ongoing weakness in commodity prices has led to further declines in capital expenditure across resources and energy sectors
* Identified initiatives to generate a further $150 million in annualized savings throughout financial year 2017
* Yet to see signs of recovery in trading conditions
* Underlying earnings are expected to be more biased to second half than in previous years