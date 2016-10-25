FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-WorleyParsons says underlying earnings expected to be more biased to second half
October 25, 2016 / 3:00 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-WorleyParsons says underlying earnings expected to be more biased to second half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - WorleyParsons Ltd

* Customers continue to face difficult market conditions

* Ongoing weakness in commodity prices has led to further declines in capital expenditure across resources and energy sectors

* Identified initiatives to generate a further $150 million in annualized savings throughout financial year 2017

* Yet to see signs of recovery in trading conditions

* Underlying earnings are expected to be more biased to second half than in previous years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

