#Switzerland Market Report
October 25, 2016 / 4:10 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Schindler Holding 9-month revenue up 3.7 pct at CHF 7.05 billion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Schindler Holding AG :

* 9-month orders received rose by 4.3 pct to 7,675 million Swiss francs ($7.73 billion) (+3.9 pct in local currencies)

* 9-month 6.0 pct rise in net profit to 586 million francs

* 9-month revenue was up by 3.7 pct to 7,054 million francs (+3.6 pct in local currencies), while operating profit (EBIT) increased by 7.7 pct to 781 million francs (+8.1 pct in local currencies)

* For full year 2016 - excluding any unforeseeable events - Schindler continues to expect revenue growth of 3 pct to 5 pct in local currencies

* As a result of one-off effects (revaluation of participation in also and sale of operations in Japan), Schindler now expects a net profit of 780 million to 830 million Swiss francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

