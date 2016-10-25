FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Huber+Suhner 9-month order intake up 7 pct at CHF 567.8 million
#Communications Equipment
October 25, 2016 / 5:00 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Huber+Suhner 9-month order intake up 7 pct at CHF 567.8 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Huber+Suhner AG :

* 9-month order intake amounted to 567.8 million Swiss francs ($571.57 million), representing a plus of 7 pct. Net sales during same period increased by 5 pct to 558.8 million Swiss francs

* Anticipates growth in net sales for 2016 as a whole of around 5 pct compared with previous year, assuming that currency situation remains unchanged

* For 2016 Huber+Suhner anticipates an EBIT margin at upper end of medium-term target range of 6 to 9 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9934 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

