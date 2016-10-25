BRIEF-Feintool International Holding 9-Month sales up 11.4 pct to CHF 416.9 mln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Feintool International Holding AG :

* In first nine months of financial year 2016, Feintool increased its sales by 11.4 per cent to 416.9 million Swiss francs ($419.59 million) compared to previous year

* In Q3 of 2016, group sales were up 6.1 percent compared to previous year (in local currency +4.4 percent)

* Expects FY 10 percent increase in sales to 555 million Swiss francs and an EBIT margin of 7.5 percent

* 9-Month order intake fell by 12.9 percent to 59.2 million Swiss francs year on year

