October 25, 2016 / 5:10 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Pioneer Food Group sees FY HEPS up 30-40 pct to 865-931 cents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pioneer Food Group Ltd

* Sees FY headline earnings per share is expected to be between 865 cents and 931 cents, or between 30 pct and 40 pct higher

* Sees FY HEPS from continuing operations on an adjusted basis between 840 cents and 906 cents, or 1 pct-9 pct higher

* Notwithstanding significant external discontinuities, fy revenue up 9 pct-11 pct; up 11 pct-13 pct excluding Pepsi, biscuits and Maitland vinegar

* Export revenue into rest of Africa came under pressure amidst severe currency devaluation to ZAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

