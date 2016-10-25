FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ezra updates on informal meeting with noteholders of S$150 mln notes due 2018
October 25, 2016 / 5:20 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ezra updates on informal meeting with noteholders of S$150 mln notes due 2018

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ezra Holdings Ltd

* "Current downturn is expected to last longer compared to other downturns"

* Offshore spending is down about 25% in 2016 and expected about 0 - 10% in 2017

* "Expects offshore oil and gas environment to remain challenging, may further deteriorate before stabilising in the medium-term"

* Key events that stalled plans include Swiber Judicial Management and news that Tidewater may potentially file for chapter 11 Bankruptcy protection

* Company is asking the support of bondholders to waive the obligation to meet certain covenants

* Seeking bondholders support to waive breach, as result of any non-compliance or potential non-compliance with financial covenants from HY ended 29 Feb 2016 to 24 April 2018

* Oil industry downturn resulting in lower charter rates and utilisation, and general oversupply in the market has resulted in a reduction in asset valuations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

