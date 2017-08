Oct 25 (Reuters) - Catella AB :

* Says exceeds planned equity target for its Dutch residential fund

* Real estate will be acquired for another 20 million euros ($21.8 million) before year-end

* To date, 79.3 million euros has been invested in seven properties in Eindhoven, Nijmegen, Rijswijk, Utrecht-Nieuwegein, Rotterdam and Leidschendam, with a lease rate of almost 98 percent

