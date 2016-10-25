FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
in 10 months
BRIEF-KWS Saat FY net sales up 5.2 pct at 1.04 bln euros
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 5:35 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-KWS Saat FY net sales up 5.2 pct at 1.04 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - KWS Saat SE :

* FY net income 85.3 million euros ($92.81 million) vs 84.0 million euros year ago

* FY net sales were up by 5.2 pct to 1,036.8 (986.0) million euros and EBIT was 112.8 (113.4) million euros

* Proposed dividend of 3.00 euros a share

* Expects a slight rise in the EBIT margin despite weaker growth in net sales in the coming fiscal year

* Forecast: net sales growth below 5 pct - slight increase in EBIT margin Source text - bit.ly/2faQDgU Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9190 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

