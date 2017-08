Oct 25 (Reuters) - Twintec AG :

* Integration of Kontec GmbH essentially successfully completed

* Kontec wins three orders to analyze exhaust gas aftertreatment systems from a leading German OEM for commercial vehicles in the amount of 3.5 million euros ($3.81 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9192 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)