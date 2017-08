BRIEF-Weifa Q3 adjusted EBITDA up at NOK 19.9 million

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Weifa ASA :

* Says record third-quarter revenues and growth for all main categories

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA of 19.9 million Norwegian crowns ($2.4 million) versus 16.9 million crowns year ago

* Q3 revenue was 93.8 million crowns, representing an increase of 22 percent y-o-y

* Expects organic revenue growth and improved adjusted EBITDA margin for 2016 compared with year before

* Says new products within pain and cough & cold planned for early 2017 launch

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2489 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)