BRIEF-Rezidor Q3 EBITDA falls to 29 mln euros

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Rezidor

* Q3 EBITDA amounted to meur 29.0 (35.8)

* Rezidor says Q3 revenue decreased by 3.9% to meur 251.3 (261.4)

* Says market conditions continue to be fragile, especially in France and Belgium where terrorist attacks are still affecting trading

* Says has launched a cost containment plan targeting a total saving of eur 10m

* Management is focused on vigilant cost containment and further margin enhancing inititiaves to drive profitability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: