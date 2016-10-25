FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Trelleborg Q3 core EBIT in line with forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 5:55 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Trelleborg Q3 core EBIT in line with forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Trelleborg AB

* Q4 market outlook: demand is expected to be on a par with Q3 of 2016, adjusted for seasonal variations.

* Says net sales for Q3 of 2016 amounted to SEK 7,072 m (5,975)

* Q3 ebit, excluding items affecting comparability, rose by 15 percent to SEK 915 m (798)

* Reuters poll: Trelleborg Q3 sales were seen at sek 7,188 million, core ebit SEK 916 million

* Says trend in several segments remains subdued in most markets, primarily offshore oil & gas, but also heavy general industry and agriculture

* Says as previously, our growth is instead being driven by other segments, such as the automotive and aerospace industries

* Says our assessment is that the trend in agricultural markets, albeit clearly weaker than in the preceding year, is starting to plateau at a low level. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Stockholm Newsroom)

