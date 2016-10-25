FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Ludwig Beck 9mth gross sales up at 118.2 mln euros
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 6:10 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Ludwig Beck 9mth gross sales up at 118.2 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ludwig Beck :

* Adverse weather conditions caused sales so far to fall below expectations in first nine months

* 9-mths at group level, Ludwig Beck generated gross sales in amount of 118.2 million euros ($128.63 million)(previous year: 100.9 million euros)

* To adjust its annual forecast to development so far

* Expects sales of goods at group level to reach approximately 174 million euros and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) to range between 4 million to 5 million euros in 2016

* 9-month earnings after taxes totaled -3.6 million euros (previous year: 8.6 million euros).

* 9-month earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) amounted to -2.4 million euros (previous year: 9.9 million euros)

* On October 26, 2016, a new WORMLAND branch will be opened in Nuremberg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9189 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.