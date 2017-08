Oct 25 (Reuters) - St. James's Place Plc

* Gross inflows of funds under management of £2.80 billion (2015: £2.32 billion)

* Continued strong retention of client funds - 95%

* Net inflow of funds under management of £1.66 billion (2015: £1.48 billion)

* Group funds under management of £71.4 billion (2015: £54.5 billion)