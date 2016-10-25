FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Pendragon says Q3 revenue up 5.7 pct, post-Brexit spending unchanged
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 6:35 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Pendragon says Q3 revenue up 5.7 pct, post-Brexit spending unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Pendragon Plc :

* Interim management statement

* Covers period from July 1 2016 to Oct. 24 2016

* Despite significant commentary on potential negative impact of EU referendum, we have not experienced any noticeable change in our customers' behaviour

* Like for like group sales grew 5.7 pct in Q3 versus a strong comparator

* Group underlying profit increased by 6.3 pct

* Used revenue growth which accelerated to 8.3 pct on a like for like basis

* Performance of group is in line with expectations for full year - CEO

* Revenue grew by 5.7 pct on a like for like basis

* Based on discussions with our franchise partners, we do not anticipate any material effect on new vehicle pricing as a result of exchange rates

* Believe car manufacturers will try to mitigate this cost to consumers via monthly payments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.