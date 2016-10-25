BRIEF-Atoss Software 9-month net income up by 20 pct to EUR 6.9 mln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* 9 Mth operating profits (EBIT) rose by an outstanding 16 percent to 9.8 million euros while margin on sales climbed to 27 percent, up from 26 percent last year

* Succeeded in increasing sales in first nine months by a clear 11 percent to 36.5 million euros

* 9 Mth net income rose by 20 percent to 6.9 million euros

* With positive financial earnings of 0.2 million euros, 9 month earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 18 percent to 10.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)