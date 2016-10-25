FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in 10 months
BRIEF-Atoss Software 9-month net income up by 20 pct to EUR 6.9 mln
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Software
October 25, 2016 / 6:15 AM / in 10 months

BRIEF-Atoss Software 9-month net income up by 20 pct to EUR 6.9 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Atoss Software AG :

* 9 Mth operating profits (EBIT) rose by an outstanding 16 percent to 9.8 million euros while margin on sales climbed to 27 percent, up from 26 percent last year

* Succeeded in increasing sales in first nine months by a clear 11 percent to 36.5 million euros

* 9 Mth net income rose by 20 percent to 6.9 million euros

* With positive financial earnings of 0.2 million euros, 9 month earnings before taxes (EBT) climbed 18 percent to 10.0 million euros

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.