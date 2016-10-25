BRIEF-Millicom Q3 adjusted EBITDA rises to $562 mln

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Millicom

* Q3 adjusted EBITDA $562 million

* Millicom Q3 revenue of $1.6 billion; organic service revenue down 0.2% year-on-year

* Says market conditions remain very challenging in several mobile markets, particularly in colombia

* Says we are holding our price discipline, driving operational and capex efficiency gains and improving cash generation

* Says no change to outlook for full year 2016

* Reuters poll: Millicom Q3 revenues were seen at $1,563 million, adjusted EBITDA at $577 million Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mia Shanley)