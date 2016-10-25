FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
BRIEF-Hafslund Q3 net profit up at NOK 255 million
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
U.S.
Hurricane Harvey could be most powerful storm in 12 years
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Hafslund Q3 net profit up at NOK 255 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Hafslund ASA :

* Posted profit after tax of 255 million Norwegian crowns ($30.92 million) for Q3 versus 237 million crowns year ago

* Q3 EBITDA 659 million crowns versus 663 million crowns year ago

* Q3 operating revenue 2.58 billion crowns versus 2.16 billion crowns year ago

* The profit after tax for Q4 is expected to be slightly lower than previous year on back of positive non-recurring effects previous year

* Sees result for 2016 as whole is expected to be better than 2015

* Says average annual investments are expected to rise to around 2.1 billion for years 2017 to 2018, and 1.5 billion in 2016

* Says growth strategy for power sales business remains in place, despite planned IPO of Markets will not be implemented as planned in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2471 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.