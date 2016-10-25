FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
BRIEF-Intu Properties says post-Brexit consumer confidence robust
#Financials
October 25, 2016 / 6:16 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Intu Properties says post-Brexit consumer confidence robust

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Intu Properties Plc

* Occupancy is 95.6 per cent, a reduction of 0.6 per cent against June 2016 (96.1 per cent)

* Since Brexit consumer confidence has remained robust and UK unemployment remains at low levels, but financial markets to be turbulent

* Sentiment in overall UK property investment market since vote would indicate a small decline in market values across many sectors including retail property

* Opportunities to improve tenant mix at intu Lakeside and intu Merry Hill could impact 2017 growth by 2 per cent to 3 per cent

* UK development pipeline on track with new restaurants at intu eldon square now handed over to occupiers

* Anticipated promotional revenue for year now fully secured

* Says year-on-year footfall to date is up by 1.2 per cent in UK

* Expect this momentum to continue in 2017 with good progress on lettings and rent reviews as set out in this statement

* Remain on target to deliver growth in like-for-like net rental income for 2016 in range of 3 per cent to 4 per cent. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

