10 months ago
BRIEF-Carpetright Group keeps FY profit expectations unchanged
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 25, 2016 / 6:25 AM / 10 months ago

BRIEF-Carpetright Group keeps FY profit expectations unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc

* Group's full year profit expectations are unchanged

* UK like-for-like sales down 2.9 pct

* For UK, full year guidance of a decline in gross profit percentage revised to between 150 and 200 basis points

* For rest of europe, full year guidance of an increase in gross profit percentage maintained at between 100-150 bps.

* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland) increased by 0.9 pct

* Trading conditions in UK in first half reflect variable consumer demand and increased competitive pressures - CEO

* Trading in rest of europe continues to improve and is a little ahead of our expectations - CEO

* Guidance for year as a whole remains unchanged." Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

