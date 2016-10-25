BRIEF-Carpetright Group keeps FY profit expectations unchanged

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Carpetright Plc
* Group's full year profit expectations are unchanged
* UK like-for-like sales down 2.9 pct
* For UK, full year guidance of a decline in gross profit percentage revised to between 150 and 200 basis points
* For rest of europe, full year guidance of an increase in gross profit percentage maintained at between 100-150 bps.
* In local currency terms, like-for-like sales in rest of Europe (Netherlands, Belgium and Republic of Ireland) increased by 0.9 pct
* Trading conditions in UK in first half reflect variable consumer demand and increased competitive pressures - CEO
* Trading in rest of europe continues to improve and is a little ahead of our expectations - CEO
* Guidance for year as a whole remains unchanged."