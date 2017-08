Oct 25 (Reuters) - Sectra Ab

* More efficient collaboration concerning patients when major Norwegian care provider orders region-wide IT solution from Sectra

* Order from Norwegian healthcare provider Helse Vest RHF

* Says agreement extends for 6 years and order is, over this agreement period, valued at a total of 57 million Norwegian crowns ($6.91 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2455 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Stockholm Newsroom)